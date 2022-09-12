Crittenton's 'Support Our Girls' fundraiser is Thursday

Florence Crittenton will have its 12th annual Support Our Girls fundraiser on Thursday at the Shades of Green venue on Cooney Drive.

This year’s theme is “Friendship is the Spice of Life.”

Guests will attend a garden party featuring Cajun-inspired appetizers, a custom cocktail, wine and beer, live music, and a live and silent auction of decorated bra-themed packages.

This fundraiser is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include two drinks, Cajun appetizers and entertainment. To make a reservation, go to supportourgirls.com or call 442 6950, ext. 204.

There will be a live auction of 10 bras designed by local "bratists," including a two-person kayak. Wellness Aesthetics has crafted a Love Your Skin Package, and several donors have teamed up to offer a family package including gift certificates for the Stonetree Climbing Gym, Flying Giant Trampoline Park, ExplorationWorks, Big Dipper as well as toys and books donated by Lasso the Moon and The Montana Book Company.

Also, there is a Murder Mystery Weekend Raffle where winners will experience a weekend at the Odd Fellow Inn guessing who dunnit.

Florence Crittenton provides programs to support families with young children. Services include family centered residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and child care programs for children 0-5.

Support Our Girls raises funds and awareness about the importance of a solid start for children and how parents need support to raise healthy, thriving families.

Corporate sponsors include American Chemet, Crafted Aesthetics and Edge Marketing & Design.