Crittenton picks Dick Anderson Construction for renovation of new campus

Florence Crittenton officials said Monday they have selected Dick Anderson Construction as the general contractor and construction manager to complete the renovation of their new campus on Cooney Drive in Helena.

The renovation is scheduled to start in February with the child care floor, followed by the residential programs and finally the administrative and community services wing.

Carrie Krepps, executive director of Florence Crittenton Family Services, said in an email they are still in the final design phase of the project so hard costs are not available.

“Based on current design and estimates made on those designs, we anticipate the full renovations (including design, engineering, and construction) will be in the range of $4.75 – 5.6 million,” she said.

In December, Crittenton announced it had purchased a 28,294-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 3404 Cooney Drive from Paul and Kelly Arneson for $2.5 million. The property has two homes and a duplex. The campus has served as an office for the Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Foundation and, at one time, the county hospital. The building already has Wi-Fi, internet wiring and access, a security system, air conditioning and a generator, officials said.

Crittenton offers residential treatment programs for women and children, outpatient clinical services and home visiting programs for families, and early childhood education programs. Until now their programs have been operating in three facilities across Helena. Officials said the organization and the families they serve will greatly benefit from co-located services with this new campus.

Crittenton has been working with Slate Architecture and engineering firms in Helena to define the project's scope and ensure it meets the needs of the organization’s growing programs.

Krepps said Crittenton was excited to go with Anderson on this project.

“The renovation is a crucial step in moving to a single campus and we needed a firm that had the capacity and experience to meet the demands of this project,” she said in a news release.

Bob Heberly, vice president of Dick Anderson Construction, said this project will make a large impact on the Helena community and his company, which was founded in 1975, is happy to be part of it.

“This project and what they do is very personal to me. As a child, our family supported many of the mothers and families at Florence Crittenton,” he said, adding he can remember his family hosting birthdays and holidays with many of the families.

The “Project Sunshine” campaign to complete the renovations is continuing and information can be found at www.projectsunshine.info.