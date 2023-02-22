Florence Crittenton officials said Wednesday that their Feb. 11 "Paint the Town PINK!" annual fundraiser at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds was a record-breaking event, grossing $400,580.

The money raised represent 30% of the agency’s annual fundraising goal. In 2020, Crittenton grossed the previous record-breaking amount of $290,000.

The event, celebrating its 20th year, provided the 500 attendees an opportunity to support Crittenton’s programs for families with young children.

The nonprofit agency provides trauma-informed care and residential, early childhood and community programs aimed at strengthening families in Helena and across Montana.

Officials said they were delighted to have the fundraiser in person after two years of COVID-19 limitations on large events.

“It appears the public was too, with tickets and corporate sponsorships selling out in record time and our auction reaching record numbers,” they said.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, raffles, music and dancing with Led Zeppelin tribute band Ten Years Gone.

Past clients from Florence Crittenton also shared their stories about the effect the organization has had on their lives.

“These funds come at a critical time for our organization, where rising costs across all aspects of our work are threatening our ability to serve families that so desperately need the support and services,” Executive Director Carrie Krepps stated in a news release.

She said the community has again stepped up, as it has for over a century, to ensure families receive the services they deserve.

The Presenting Sponsor was Dick Anderson Construction, and Platinum Sponsors Montana Radio Co., Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Pinion Technology Core and Edge Marketing & Design.

For more information go to www.florencecrittenton.org.