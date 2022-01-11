Crittenton cancels February 'Pink' fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

Florence Crittenton Family Services officials said Tuesday the organization will not be holding its annual fundraiser, "Paint the Town Pink," in February due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Last year, the event was canceled due to coronavirus fears and Pink was held online. However, Crittenton officials said Tuesday they will pivot from Pink this year and instead focus efforts over the winter to working with individuals, corporations and others in small-group settings and on a one-to-one basis to raise the funds.

They will also be launching a campaign to support the renovation of the recently purchased Cooney campus in February. Crittenton, with the aid of a Community Development Block Grant, purchased a 28,294-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 3404 Cooney Drive. It also has two homes and a duplex. It still needs to raise money for the purchase.

Carrie Krepps, Florence Crittenton’s executive director, said they look forward to hosting Pink in 2023.

"This year, we invite the public to consider a donation of what you may have spent attending Pink. The ticket, the raffle, the bidding … it is all critical fundraising for us to continue serving the families of our community," she said in a news release.

Crittenton provides assistance to families, offering residential, outpatient, community and early childhood programs. Help includes mental health services, substance use recovery, parenting education, childcare and preschool.

For more information, visit www.florencecrittenton.org.

