A 50-year-old woman is expected to face felony charges following a high-speed pursuit across the Jefferson County line, authorities said Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is accusing Kimberly Sue Wilson of stealing a 2015 Toyota Camry from a former roommate Tuesday.

According to the arresting deputy's sworn affidavit, the deputy spoke with the ex-roommate who said she noticed the car missing when she woke up Tuesday morning.

She told the deputy she suspected Wilson, who she allowed to stay in her residence and had access to it.

After multiple attempts to contact Wilson, a deputy spotted the vehicle in a Helena hotel parking lot, authorities said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot and asked Wilson to exit the car. Wilson reportedly refused, and when the deputy tried to remove the keys from the ignition, Wilson allegedly "put the car into drive and accelerated as the Deputy was partially leaning inside the vehicle," the affidavit states.

"The Deputy was able to remove his upper body from the vehicle as she drove away, getting brushed by the side of the vehicle," the affidavit states.

The affidavit asserts Wilson "sped through town, attempting to evade law enforcement. A pursuit continued south on Interstate 15 into Jefferson County."

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in an interview Wednesday that Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies deployed a stop strip across I-15 that took out one of Wilson's tires.

Grimsrud said his force includes many new, young deputies, one of whom was tasked with deploying the stop strip as others were occupied with a crime scene at Elk Park where human remains were discovered Monday night.

"We have a lot of young deputies on the road who have been doing an outstanding job," he said.

Wilson eventually crashed into a guardrail outside of Basin, authorities said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed his agency made the arrest. Grimsrud said when a pursuit moves across county lines, the agency that has jurisdiction over the area in which the crime was committed has authority to make the arrest.

The deputy reported Wilson admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident and had an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Wilson allegedly refused a breath test and could not complete standard field sobriety tests due to "alleged medical conditions and recent surgery," according to the affidavit.

Upon arrest, the deputy claims Wilson asked that she be allowed to bring her purse with her to jail.

The deputy reported that Wilson agreed to a search of the purse for weapons, and inside the purse, the deputy "observed a glass pipe with a yellow colored crystal like substance. The substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine."

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. The sheriff's office has requested Wilson be charged with one felony count of theft, one felony count of criminal mischief, one felony count of criminal endangerment, one felony count for fourth or subsequent DUI, one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer.

A decision on the charges is pending.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.