Witnesses called by the defense Thursday in the Helena trial for the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites revealed some possible contradictions in his date of death and prior testimony on historical cellular data in the case.

Leon Michael Ford was arrested in September 2020 and charged with deliberate homicide in the Birdseye-area resident's death nearly a decade prior. He also faces a felony tampering with evidence charge. Ford and Crites were among the handful of neighbors off Turk Road who shared a long history of property access disputes. Crites would routinely block access to a road on his property that Ford had an easement to use for accessing his own property to the north.

In the trial Thursday, Ford's attorneys sought to call into question the date on which Crites was killed in 2011. Data from Arpad Vass – who specializes in post-mortem intervals as a forensic anthropologist – estimated a later date of death than June 26, 2011, for Crites. He was given Crites’ post-mortem report and received photos of the recovery site near Porcupine Campground on MacDonald Pass and a second recovery site off of Lime Quarry Hills Lane.

Based on the state of the remains and what evidence was made available to him, Vass relied on a last resort called the formula-based method to estimate a post-mortem interval. The method is based on the amount of decomposition that has occurred divided by environmental factors like temperature and moisture to estimate in days how long someone has been deceased.

Vass noted he only conducted the formula-based method on the remains found at recovery site one because all the tissue on the remains found at recovery site two had decomposed.

A constant in the formula derived from research is accumulated degree days -- based on the determination that soft tissue of a body will disappear completely after 1,285 accumulated degree days. He gave an example of the average temperature of a day being 50 degrees Fahrenheit and the next day being 80 degrees Fahrenheit. In this example the accumulated degrees for those two days would be 130.

According to Vass, a formula for the human body that the World Health Organization (WHO) created assigns each leg as 15% of the body’s mass, the torso as 50% and each arm 10%. The head is not accounted for because it doesn’t have a lot of tissue on it, he said.

Although no organs were recovered, tissue analysis could still be done on Crites’ leg because the red skeletal muscle had not fully decomposed. Based on WHO’s formula, Vass subtracted the leg's mass (around 15%) from the total body mass (100%) and found that between 85% to 95% of the body had already decomposed.

“We know it wasn’t 100% (decomposed) because of the soft tissue on the right leg, and that’s how I came up with that number, the range,” Vass said.

Vass used forensic climatology data from around the recovery sites between June 26, 2011, to Oct. 5, 2011, in his formula that was provided for the case by Professor of Meteorology at Purdue University Richard Grant, who testified on Wednesday.

Prosecuting attorney Jessica Best questioned the accuracy of Grant’s climatology date. She pointed out that Grant used data from four weather sites near Helena, but not all the sites took data each day, meaning he had to use standard atmospheric to do altitude corrections.

When Vass plugged in the accumulated degree days, the climatology data and the amount of body that hadn’t decomposed into the formula, the estimated date range for Crites' killing was determined to be between July 2 and July 12, 2011.

“The bottom line here is that if we use the maximum time of death according to site one, we’re off 4.8 days from when the state alleges Crites was killed,” said special prosecutor and former County Attorney Leo Gallagher. “... And 14.9 days with respect to the minimum amount of time.”

Gallagher brought up that the climate is not the same in Montana compared to Tennessee, where a lot of this forensic research was conducted. He cited some studies that contradicted the constant of 1,285 accumulated degree days being the time it takes for soft tissue to fully decompose in climates like Canada and Arizona.

“I do agree in one aspect that extremes in temperature, extremely hot or extremely cold, could in fact create inaccurate formula-based methodology for the results, but the extremes were not present in this case,” Vass said.

The defense also brought in a certified digital forensic examiner to call into question previous testimony from a state witness. Joseph Sierra was contacted by the defense in fall 2022 to work on historical cellular data from Crites’ case.

Defense attorney Juli Price questioned the reliability of the program Trax to conduct historical cellphone site analysis that was used by founder of Cellx Analytics, Michael Fegley, who testified for the state on June 7.

Sierra said that Trax is similar in that it uses call detail records, a cell tower list to identify location of the cell towers and directionality; however, he noted the program might take things too far when it provides an estimated footprint of a cell tower to see how much it may cover.

“In reality, (estimated footprint) is not from the carrier,” said Sierra. “It’s utilizing outside sources to get that information and to everyone I’ve ever worked with, we’ve never been provided an answer as to where those sources are from.”

Sierra utilizes the software CellHawk for his work, which he said gives him the base layer information and an error report as to what issues are found in a record.

“Looking at the raw data, I can then verify that what I’m seeing in the cleaned up version, is correct,” Sierra said. “... Again the beamwidth is chosen by Verizon, how were they able to estimate these hand-offs or 120 degree roughly beamwidths if not provided by the carrier, so there’s nothing to verify, which to me is forensically flawed.”

Sierra did analysis from June 25 to June 30, 2011, on cellphone records for Ford, his wife Debbie Ford, Crites and Turk Road neighbors John Mehan and Katy Wessel, Marc and Gloria Flora, and Dennis Shaw and Linda Koontz.

Sierra stated that it didn’t matter what cell tower a phone connected to in or around Helena because a location couldn’t be pinned down. If true, cell tower information would no longer be as relevant to the case, such as Ford’s phone pinging off the Wolf Creek cell tower a little before 1 p.m. on June 26, 2011, and then pinging twice off the MacDonald Pass cell tower around 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“In reality, with tower ranges that high, we can’t really decipher a general location because the general location is Helena, Montana, and the surrounding area for any relevant hits,” said Sierra. “We see activity from all custodians pretty much on all these towers that have been provided.”

Attention was called to a detail on Crites’ phone record at 8:24 a.m. on June 28, 2011 -- a call was answered from Marc Flora’s number for 21 seconds that pinged a cell tower near Montana City based on its longitude and latitude, noted Sierra. Crites’ was alleged to have disappeared on June 26, 2011.

“The only way a tower location is recorded is that the device is on, and a connection between the device and the handset is picked up. If the phone is off, you can’t get historical location, live location or CVR location, cell site information.”

Mehan, who was an original suspect in Crites’ killing, was called by the defense and took the Fifth on day 11 of the trial.

The trial continues Friday at 9 a.m. in Lewis and Clark County First Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan’s courtroom.