Senior U.S. District Court Judge Sam Haddon of the Helena Division has announced plans to assume inactive senior status on Aug. 31, after 22 years on the federal bench in Montana, it was announced Wednesday.

Haddon, 86, is retiring and will relinquish his pending caseload and will no longer maintain chambers in the Helena Division, court officials said.

A reception to honor his tenure on the federal bench will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aug. 11, at the Hatfield Courthouse, 901 Front St., Helena.

Haddon was nominated by President George W. Bush on May 17, 2001. He was confirmed by the Senate on July 20, 2001, and was sworn in on July 26, 2001. Haddon entered semi-retirement when he assumed senior status on Dec. 31, 2012. He maintained a regular case load following his transition to senior status.

Brian Morris was confirmed in 2013 to replace Haddon.

According to uscourts.gov, judges who have met age and service requirements set by federal statute can take senior status if they are at least 65 and have served at least 15 years on the bench. Judges must serve at least 10 years to qualify for senior status.

Upon taking senior status, judges may choose to handle a reduced caseload. Senior judges handle about 20% of the total district and appellate caseload. By taking senior status, even if maintaining a full caseload, a judge creates a vacancy on the court, to be filled by the nomination and confirmation process for Article III judges.

Following his graduation from Rice University in 1959, Haddon graduated with honors from the University of Montana School of Law in 1965.

He began his legal career as an associate at Anderson, Symmes, Forbes, Peete and Brown from 1966-69. From 1969 until his appointment to the federal bench in 2001, he was a partner at the Missoula firm of Boone, Karlberg and Haddon in Missoula.

The judges and staff of the District of Montana said in an email Wednesday they “deeply appreciate Judge Haddon’s contribution to the administration of justice in Montana.”