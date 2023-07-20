Editor's note: Helena police said earlier Friday that Trina Toquero has been found.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Trina Toquero on behalf of the Helena Police Department.

Toquero, 33, has not been seen or heard from since about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and was believed to be in the Helena area.

She is a 5 feet 3 inches Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She made suicidal statements via text and there is concern for her well-being, authorities said. Toquero may be driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 bearing Montana license plate DMZ911.

Toquero has tattoos on her left arm including an avocado, a heart and “rest of our lives.” She also has a tattoo on her left hand that says “faith.”

If you have any information on Toquero, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865 or dial 911.