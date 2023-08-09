The jurors in the trial of Brandon Beckman, accused of shooting, killing and robbing Michael Biggs near a Rimini campsite in January 2022, found Beckman guilty Wednesday on two of the three charges against him.

Beckman was also charged with one count of deliberate homicide, of which the jurors found him not guilty.

The 12 jurors began deliberations just before 6 p.m. Tuesday and entered the verdict about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Beckman, 36, and Robert John Harvel, 32, were alleged to have driven Biggs to Moose Creek Campground near Rimini under the false pretense of a meth deal, then shooting and killing Biggs and taking his money.

The state also charged Beckman with an alternative count, that Beckman helped commit the robbery of Biggs who was killed in the process and therefore Beckman is culpable in Biggs' death.

The jury returned "yes" answers to the questions of 'did the state prove beyond a reasonable doubt a robbery was committed?" and "did the state prove beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant committed or is legally accountable for the commission of the robbery and in the course of committing the robbery ... the defendant and/or Robert Harvel caused the death of Michael Biggs..."

The jurors also found Beckman guilty of a third count of tampering with evidence as the state asserted the body of Biggs was dragged into a nearby culvert at the entrance of Moose Creek Campground and covered with a thin layer of snow.

Beckman's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott remanded Beckman into custody without bond until his sentencing hearing.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Kevin Downs delivered the state's closing argument in Beckman's trial.

Downs laid out the state's case again, noting Beckman's DNA on items recovered from the Saturn sedan and money taken from Harvel by Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers.

Beckman's defense attorney Amanda Gordon told jurors the state's investigation was flawed from the beginning.

Gordon said during her closing argument that Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office detectives told Beckman he would be a defendant in this trial "before they found any evidence linking him to the murder of Mr. Biggs."

"Officers collected evidence dishonestly by illegally searching the Saturn for blood evidence, then mysteriously losing that evidence anyway," she asserted.

"They don't know who did this, and they don't care," Gordon said. "All the evidence they've gathered in the course of a year and a half hasn't gotten the state any closer to certainty on who may have pulled the trigger."

She said investigators with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office cut corners and refused to consider evidence that contradicted their theory, that Beckman pulled the trigger.

Gordon asked the jurors if they felt unsure about who killed Biggs.

"Well, you're in good company because the state doesn't know either," she said.

In the state's rebuttal, Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Kathleen Jensen characterized the defense's closing as vitriolic, a comment that resulted in an argument between the two sides after the jurors were dismissed.

Jensen told the jurors that the illegally obtained blood evidence from the car was only considered illegal because the search warrant was no longer valid.

She said Gordon's assertion that "these officers didn't care; that the state doesn't care what the truth; that all the state wants is a conviction, and you know from sitting here these long days that nothing could be farther from the truth."

"This is not a coin flip. This is not a conspiracy. This is not wrongdoing by the state," Jensen said. "This is about accountability for a man who has no one to speak for him."