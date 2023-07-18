A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a Helena woman who made suicidal statements to family members.

The Helena Police Department said Tuesday in the advisory that Cheyenne Veilleux, a 5-foot-7, 192 pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Veilleux was wearing a light-colored tank top and sunglasses. She may be driving a white 2003 Ford Explorer bearing Montana license plate 5-37054B "possibly en route to a lake or campground," the advisory states.

Anyone with information on Veilleux is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233 (Ext. 1, option 1) or call 911.