Four people have been arrested in relation to a coordinated law enforcement effort in the Helena area, targeting subjects soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity, police said Friday.

The operation was conducted June 22-23 and continued work from law enforcement led to the arrest of a fourth person on June 27.

The following people were booked into the Lewis & Clark Detention Center and face state charges: Colton Charles Wagner, 25, East Helena; Jonathan Plumb, 32, Helena; Christopher Spadt, 45, Laurel; and Kawika Bullock 42, Helena.

Helena police said the operation was the result of coordination with the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Montana FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.