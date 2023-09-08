A 55-year-old Helena man died and a 45-year-old Helena man was injured in a collision north of town, the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Road and Ferry Drive.

A GMC Sierra driven by the older man was going westbound on East Lincoln Road and the Ford F350 driven by the other man was eastbound, authorities said.

The GMC veered into the eastbound lane and struck the Ford F350 with its bumper. The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead on arrival, the MHP said. The other man was taken to St. Peter's Health. His condition was not listed on the MHP report.

Officials said alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash. Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.