A 43-year-old Helena man was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempted homicide after he reportedly stabbed another man who had been sleeping, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Cooke Street at 7:27 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man chasing people with a knife, Helena police said in an email.

While officers were en route, it was reported a male was stabbed. Officers said there were people everywhere and the scene was chaotic. People pointed toward a man as being the suspect, police said.

The man reportedly had a hammer and refused to drop it. Police used a stun gun on him he was taken into custody, authorities said. His name was not released in the email.

Another man was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the emergency room via ambulance, police said.

The man told police he woke up to a man in his residence stabbing him and threatening to kill him, authorities said.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, police said Sunday morning, adding the case remains active.

It was not the only stabbing threat reported Saturday night. Two hours earlier officers were dispatched to the area of Colonial Drive and Chianti Lane for a report of a woman with a knife.

It was reported the woman had inflicted wounds on herself and, when confronted by the complainant, turned the knife on her, police said.

The complainant said the woman chased her with the knife. Officers located the woman and detained her. She was taken to the emergency room due to the self-inflicted cuts, police said.

After being released from the hospital, the 36-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.