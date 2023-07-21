An encampment of at one time 30 unsheltered people grew under the shade of an aspen grove about a mile south of Helena, and its defacto leader – a man named Rad – said the modest stand of trees saved his life and the lives of others.

The encampment on Oro Fino Gulch Road is expected to be cleared out Saturday morning. Lewis and County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the property owner asked they be removed.

People living in the camp range in age from the young to elderly. Two dogs and a cat also call the encampment home. One of the dogs recently gave birth to 11 pups.

The Montanans in the camp are military veterans, Native Americans, recovering addicts.

The camp has four sizeable solar panels connected to an inverter and car battery. The setup is used to charge a couple of cellphones.

About 10 tents of varying sizes donated to the camp dot the narrow strip of gulch, the tops of which can just be seen from the highway. The cat, named Voodoo, lays claim to what one resident called "the smallest tent in camp," a short shade structure made of tree limbs and scrap plastic that covers water and food bowls.

One of the larger tents sits in the middle of the spotless camp, acting as a communal kitchen tent, where food and water are kept.

To the northern end of the camp, at the top of a half dozen tree limb steps, is a more secluded area Rad called the sanctuary.

Twenty-eight people were living in the camp as of Wednesday, most of whom said they have been "86'd" from God's Love, Helena's only shelter, for one reason or another.

Rad said his camp is drug and alcohol free, and he means it. Two men were banned from his camp for having alcohol.

"It's like a family here. At night, you hear everybody inside the tents and it's like 'Good night, grandma.' 'Good night, Marry Ellen,'" Rad said. "We don't necessarily want charity. We just want a place where we can pull up our bootstraps and get back into life."

Nick is a young man in his 20s living at the camp. He said as a gay man, he did not feel safe at God's Love and has not returned since he was removed from the shelter for what he said was being a known associate with another person in trouble with the shelter.

He said while living on the streets of Helena, he started using methamphetamine. He said a friend told him about Rad's camp.

"It's helped a lot," Nick said. "There really aren't any arguments here."

No arguments except for the minor one over spilled oatmeal he left on the floor of the kitchen tent earlier that morning, another camper reminded Nick.

"I never expected any of this. It ain't me; it's the Heavenly Father," Rad said. "I had an a-ha moment."

Rad said he had just about reached his lowest point some 3,119 sober days prior.

"I made the front page of your guys' paper. It said, 'Helena man accused of driving under the influence with near fatal blood alcohol,'" he said. "I'll never forget sitting in jail, reading the papers and people wrote in from all around the community for three months, writing about what a piece of (obscenity) I am. ... Out of all the people who wrote in, only two people had something decent to say. ... That I obviously had a problem."

Eventually, he was released from Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and shortly thereafter, fell into a particularly bad bender one night and got into a scrap in downtown Helena.

"The last thing I remember, they put me in the back of a squad car. I was calling the officer everything under the sun, and I was very disrespectful," Rad said. "I come out of a blackout at an (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting with a cup of coffee in front of me. I felt like a damn idiot."

He said he simply sat through the meeting until the end when he asked the attendees how he had gotten there. They told him an officer brought him.

"And I remember thinking, 'Boy, that son of a (obscenity) got a sick sense of humor. He's probably laughing his (obscenity) all the way home.' But the fact of the matter is he must have really cared," Rad said.

He said he never met the officer again and could not remember his name.

"I'd like an opportunity to apologize to him," he said.

"I spent the last five years of my drinking up here (in Oro Fino Gulch), and I came up here to die. All I wanted to do was die," Rad said. "But this aspen grove saved my life."

He said he was kicked out of God's Love, "and rightfully so."

Surrounded by the temptations of a deep addiction he was attempting to kick and with nowhere else to go, he headed for his sanctuary in Oro Fino Gulch.

He started attending counseling at Our Place.

"It helps me," he said, adding that during his time there, he started recognizing more and more people without shelter who are unable to stay at God's Love and saw the level of need around him.

"I've been down there, and I've met commissioners and everyone coming to the homeless and wanting to get our input. And I've heard people talking about it and talking about it. They pull out a list and they make a list. Next week, they'll look at it, and they might talk about it again. Maybe add a couple things to the list and talk about it more," Rad said. "In the meantime, nothing gets done."

He also said both Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen visited the camp last week.

Rad said people at the church he attends began dropping off tents at his campsite once they learned that was where he ended up.

"Something compelled me to put 'em up," he said of the donated tents. "Couple days later, I got a couple more. Pretty soon, I'm up to 10 tents and me and my dog are the only ones here."

He said he "finally piped up."

"I said, 'Look, I gotta nice little spot. I could probably stay there 10 years and nobody'd know I'd be there, and it could be literally like my own home," Rad said. "But if anyone needs a place, and they're willing to abide by my rules, I'll take you under my protection. It's just blossomed from there."

There is only one problem, that sanctuary in the aspens is owned by a Butte resident, according to Dutton, the county sheriff.

Dutton said in an interview Thursday his office has received many calls recently from people concerned about wildfire starts in the camp.

Dutton said after the group was removed from God's Love, they set up camp on nearby U.S. Forest Service land, where they exceeded their 14-day limit.

Once moved out by rangers, the group set up shop at their current location.

Rad said he thought it was land that had been donated to the city of Helena and did not realize a portion of his camp was on private land.

Dutton said since notifying the group they have been "deemed as trespassers" Tuesday, they were given three days and wake up before they needed to vacate the area.

"We're probably giving them more time than we would a standard trespass," Dutton said. "We want to handle this as low-key as possible while enforcing the law."

Rad said he did feel as though despite the order, local law enforcement has been supportive of the group.

Helena City Manager Tim Burton said in an interview Wednesday "I talked to the police chief yesterday, and he is in communication with the sheriff."

Helena Police Department officers and sheriff's deputies have reportedly stopped in periodically to check on the group and ensure they will meet the Saturday deadline.

They will not be allowed to return to God's Love, shelter Co-director David Miller said in an interview.

Miller said his shelter now houses about 50 residents, about 75% of its capacity.

He said the shelter implemented a work requirement during COVID in an effort to help reduce the shelter population, something Lewis and Clark Public Health strongly advised.

"We used to have 50 to 60 people in here not doing anything all day," Miller said. "It started affecting our residents trying to hold down jobs."

Miller said the new work requirements "worked so well" that the shelter has kept the policy.

Miller said the work requirements are what lead most of those living in Rad's camp to be removed from the shelter.

He said the shelter has no plans to expand.

"I've seen how expansion in this town implodes on itself," he said. "No, we're comfortable with the level of service we are currently providing."

Dutton said they need to leave the area. Rad said he plans to move back onto USFS land about 200 feet away.

"We will probably have to deal with them again," Dutton said.

Rad said he intends to "see this through."

"There are good people here. I know why they're afraid to have a homeless encampment because of what's going on in the news. You see San Francisco, Portland and Seattle," he said. "C'mon, this is Montana. We're a bunch of God-fearing Christians here. It doesn't have to look like that here."

Rad said he found a military veteran sleeping in a ditch beside Oro Fino Gulch Road who has stayed at the camp since.

He said one man who got released from the jail and was detoxing spent about four days at the camp.

"He was here for four days and got a job. I haven't heard from him since. I hope it worked out," Rad said.

Rad believes he is helping his fellow unsheltered, almost as if to make amends for prior offenses.

"Some of my views and maybe some of my tactics are a little unorthodox, but it's been working, man," he said. "I don't really know what I'm doing, but I wanna see this through. I want there to be some kind of legacy, something besides some asshole getting drunk all the time, being a thorn in everyone's side. I'm gonna go get a teepee and a pot belly stove and stay here and try to help people."