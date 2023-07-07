The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center will receive a technology upgrade in the form of a new content broadcasting system.

Lewis and Clark County signed a contract earlier this year with NCIC Inmate Communications to provide phone service to inmates, and the company has since made a "technology donation to the inmate fund," according to a staff memo.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said in an email Thursday the communications company gave

"So it was additional funds that we had not planned for, and we're able to allocate toward different technology projects within Lewis and Clark County Detention Center to benefit the facility," Cpt. Bradley Bragg, the detention center captain, told the county commissioners Thursday ahead of their 3-0 approval of the contract.

The contract with Encartele Inc., based in Omaha, Nebraska, will provide 16 50-inch televisions, with wall mounts and a device to receive the broadcast content.

The county paid $1,000 each for a total of $16,000.

The company is also charging the county $1,000 for campaign design services. According to the contract, those services include taking the provided information the detention center wishes to broadcast within the jail and the public lobby; designing the slides the television screens will rotate through; and 10 hours of remote training for jail staff on how to use the system software and make changes to the display.

The county will also be on the hook for a $200 a year annual licensing fee for each device for a total of $3,200 a year.

The county will be responsible for the installation of the televisions and the internet service needed to run it.

"After reviewing some of the different ideas and proposals with some of my staff, we came around and decided that the broadcast system was one that would be very beneficial to the staff, to the inmates and to the county as a whole," Bragg said. "It is a monitor inside of each of the pods (groups of jail cells) and in the public foyer area to display different messages to inmates to relay information and to keep everybody up to date on some of the different regulations, the rules, the Prison Rape Elimination Act guidelines and suicide prevention within the jail."

Three inmates have died by suicide, and at least one inmate almost died by suicide in less than two years at LCCDC.

Inmate Benjamin Halverson died by suicide on Sept. 18, 2021, and inmate Delain Valenzuela Davis died by suicide on Oct. 24, 2021. The cause of death for both was ruled as asphyxiation with no criminal charges filed at their coroner's inquests.

Inmate Christopher Kruse attempted suicide on Sept. 13, 2022, and died from his injuries on Sept. 29, 2022, Dutton said. Officials believe his death was also a suicide.

When a death occurs at the jail, a third party is brought in to investigate the death to make sure there was no foul play. At the conclusion of the investigation is the coroner’s inquest, which is a formal inquiry by a coroner in front of the coroner’s jury into why and how someone died. This inquest is open to the public.

"Currently, anytime we have to broadcast information to the public in the lobby or into the pods for the inmates to be able to have that information, we have to print off a piece of paper and we have to tape it to the window," Bragg said. "We have that as a way to be able to do this and get that information out there. However, with as much information as we have to be able to put out to inmates, we start filling up windows in the detention center, which both creates a safety hazard of blocking officers' views into the windows into the pods and it also doesn't look as professional as we probably should be looking as a detention center."

Bragg said the other "great aspect to this" is the system will "reduce liability in the detention center."

"We've done a lot of things to reduce liability there and improve trainings and all those kinds of things, so this is just another step in the process," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said.

Bragg said the detention staff intends to include messaging regarding mental health and suicide prevention.

"(W)e can get them in contact with mental health (specialists) to help reduce both the instances of suicide or self-harm within the detention center, but also the county's liability when incidents do happen," he said. "We're attempting to do everything we can in the detention center to help out the inmates."

Bragg also noted going digital with detention center messaging will save in paper costs.

"The technology that we use in the detention facility since there was a decision and a vote by the taxpayers to remodel the detention center and improve it, there's been a plan for enhancing technology and trying to bring the detention facility up to today's standards if you will and find efficiencies and reduce liability," Hunthausen said.