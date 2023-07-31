The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting National Night Out 2023 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ryan Fields.

The community is invited to meet local law enforcement, fire departments and search and rescue personnel. Law enforcement, fire equipment and search and rescue gear will be available for the public to view and ask questions of first responders on their roles in the community.

Food vendors will be selling refreshments.

National Night Out started in 1984 across 23 states.

Over time it has grown to cover most of the nation and thousands of communities. This helps foster relationships to work on making the community safer together, event organizers said.

The public is encouraged to attend. Ryan Fields is at West Custer Avenue and Henderson Street.