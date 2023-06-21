A mistrial was declared Wednesday in a case in which Leon Ford was accused of the 2011 killing of John Michael “Mike” Crites.

"Quite frankly, the state simply didn't have the evidence to convict," said defense attorney Palmer Hoovestal, who has represented Ford since around 2012. "... Mr. Ford didn't kill or dismember Michael Crites. He did not do that, so he's disappointed that it was not a not guilty verdict, but he certainly wasn't convicted."

A new trial date has been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8.

Hoovestal stated that he believes a retrial will be barred by double jeopardy provided by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states a defendant can't be prosecuted more than once for the same crime. Hoovestal stated a retrial would be "a huge waste of time and a huge waste of resources."

Special prosecutor and former County Attorney Leo Gallagher held a different stance.

"I think we have a lot of new evidence because of the trial, so I'm looking forward to a new one," he said.

The jury began deliberation around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and told Lewis and Clark County 1st District Court Judge Michael Menahan on Wednesday afternoon it could not reach a verdict. Menahan sent them back for more deliberations. At 5 p.m. they again said they could not reach a verdict. The trial began on June 1 and went for 14 days total.

Ford was originally charged with homicide and felony tampering with evidence after being accused of killing Turk Road neighbor Crites. Crites and Ford weren’t the only two neighbors to dispute on the road, but their first recorded dispute over whether Ford could use a road across Crites’ property to access his own dates back to 2002. From then on out, Crites repeatedly blocked the road, even though Ford had an easement to use it.

Crites was last heard from on June 26, 2011. Ford arrived to spray weeds on his Montana property on June 25, 2011, and stayed until June 29, 2011. Crites' remains were found dismembered in two spots in October 2011 near what was Porcupine Campground on MacDonald Pass and in September 2012 off of Lime Quarry Hills Lane on the Elliston side of MacDonald Pass. The cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound to the head.

Gallagher highlighted in closing arguments Tuesday that Ford would have benefited the most from Crites disappearing since his property was past Crites' and access to it was being continually blocked by Crites.

“It was Leon Ford's arrival that suddenly results in Mike Crites disappearing -- that’s the variable that’s introduced into this ongoing dispute,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher stated that by Jan. 9, 2012, when authorities went to Oak Harbor to interview Ford, the evidence pointed to him “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Gallagher noted evidence such as the 32-inch cable ties found with Crites' dismembered remains and how Ford checked out similar ones from Chugach in February 2011. Ford also is recorded as checking out a box of 100 45-gallon black garbage bags right before coming to Montana in June 2011, and Crites’ remains were found in large black garbage bags.

He mentioned the different accounts of weed spraying from Ford and the Lewis and Clark County weed district employee who inspected his property; Ford said he sprayed, but the weed district employee questioned if he sprayed weeds or not due to the sprayer being in pretty clean condition with a full tank of gas and not smelling any herbicide on the sprayer or property.

Gallagher talked about the mismatching stories Ford told law enforcement on June 28, 2011, and in a January 2012 interview. On June 28, 2011, Ford told law enforcement he had been up on his property spraying weeds for three days. In January 2012, Ford said that he was looking for nails on his property with a metal detector on June 26, 2011, and only sprayed the two days after that.

Ford said he received an example of a piece of metal found on a road from either neighbors Dennis Shaw or John Mehan, which is why he looked for nails on his property. In a prior statement, Ford said he hadn’t met Mehan until the Shaws hosted a party on June 28, 2011. Ford then stated he was warned about the metal on the roads from a phone call with Mehan where he first met him, but he didn’t meet him in person until the party.

“Mike Crites had a right to be as strange as he wanted to, to chase elk as much as he wanted to,” Gallagher said. “Mike Crites had a right to be alive today. Mike Crites had a right to live.”

The defense stated in closing arguments that if Ford had a problem with Crites barricading the road he had an easement to use, he would’ve gone to law enforcement.

“Leon Ford would not have killed Michael Crites over a gate, over a barricade. He would’ve gone to the cops,” Hoovestal said. “We have a man who has years, a lifetime essentially, dedicated to service. He follows the law.”

Ford served in the Navy for 24 years till he retired in 2007. He worked as a safety officer afterward with Chugach on the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. It was here he allegedly checked out the cable ties and garbage bags. Hoovestal said multiple witnesses from the base testified that there was no way to determine if the 32-inch cable ties checked out were HellermannTyton, like the ones found with Crites’ remains, or 3M because the base stocked both. The defense said the witnesses also testified that there could’ve been a name mix up with another Leon who worked for Chugach at the same time and who routinely checked out items from the warehouse.

He highlighted the game cameras that were recording Turk Road and how one of them was activated at 12:01 a.m. on June 27, 2011, but nothing was recorded on the camera. Hoovestal called this “highly suspicious.”

Hoovestal brought up other neighbors who he claimed could’ve killed or had a hand in the killing of Crites, including Mehan and the Floras, claiming that Ford could’ve been framed.

“Hold the state to its burden of proof in this case," said Hoovestal. "They haven’t done it, and they won’t."