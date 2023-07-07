The lawsuit filed against Carroll College in 2019 alleging wrongful termination of a golf coach’s employment due to his reporting of discrimination against female athletes was jointly dismissed with prejudice on July 6.

Bennett MacIntyre v. Carroll College was originally filed in U.S. District Court in Helena, alleging the Catholic liberal arts school was being noncompliant with Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. The Education of Amendments Act of 1972 established the Title IX clause.

MacIntyre started work at Carroll in July 2006 as the associate athletic director and was granted a stipend for his position as head golf coach in 2007. In 2016, he brought his concerns about unequal treatment of female athletes to Carroll’s designated Title IX coordinator, but the coordinator wasn’t able to conduct an audit of the athletics department because she wasn’t trained in Title IX’s athletics protocols.

MacIntyre’s initial filed complaint states that he received his “first and only” negative evaluation after he raised the Title IX concerns. His full-time contract as Carroll’s head golf coach ended in June 2018, and he was told he would no longer be an employee with full-benefits but instead paid a stipend, dropping his pay from $38,000 to $14,000, according to a court ruling.

He filed a grievance against Carroll, citing retaliation against him because of his Title IX compliance requests for the college. The investigation of the grievance was completed by a Carroll alumnus who filed a report stating he had never before completed a Title IX investigation and was not qualified to do so, according to court documents.

The district court ruled that MacIntyre hadn’t alleged a prima facie case of retaliation and granted the college summary judgment dismissing the case.

However, a three-judge appeals court panel overturned the lower court on Sept. 8, stating that non-renewal of an employment contract can “deter a reasonable employee from reporting discrimination” and that “employment actions can be adverse for retaliation claims even if they relate to purely discretionary decisions.”

Judge Brian Morris of U.S. District Court of Montana dismissed the case with prejudice on July 6, with each party to bear its own costs and attorneys' fees. A joint motion to dismiss the case had been filed.

Marcia Davenport, an attorney representing Carroll College, said the resolution was confidential and was not able to comment. The attorney representing MacIntyre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MacIntyre is Carroll’s head golf coach, according to Davenport and the Carroll athletics' website.