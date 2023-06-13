A man received an 18-year prison sentence Tuesday for firing an AK-47 rifle into the Basin home of a lesbian in 2020 in what he said was an effort to “clean” the town.

John Russell Howald appeared before Judge Brian Morris in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. He received eight years for one count of committing a hate crime and 10 years for discharging a firearm in relation to a violent crime. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Upon release Howald is to be placed on five years of supervised release, Morris ruled during the 70-minute hearing. Court notes indicate the judge had received victim impact statements and letters on behalf of the defendant.

A federal jury in U.S. District Court in Helena on Feb. 17 found Howald, who was 46 at the time, guilty of hate and firearms crimes.

Howald was charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and for allegedly using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on March 22, 2020. The jury reached its verdict in 72 minutes, according to court records.

His attorney, Colin M. Stephens, in a June 6 sentencing memorandum, noted that up until March 22, 2020, Howald had peacefully co-existed with the gay and lesbian community in Basin for decades.

“Whatever this court may think of him, Howald is not Omar Maateen, who killed 49 people and wounded 52 more at a gay nightclub.” Stephens argued. “At his core, Howald is not a crusading bigot, who is hell bent for leather on wiping lesbians from the Earth. The court heard what he said that day, but the context of Howald’s words matter as much as the actions that accompany them.”

Howald is already in Montana State Prison, serving 10 years on a state charge for criminal endangerment that occurred during the same incident. On Tuesday it was ordered that both sentences run concurrent with the state court sentence in Jefferson County, court notes said. Howald has served 15 months of that sentence.

The parties agreed on 723 days credit for time served.

The indictment stated Howald tried to injure a woman because of her “actual and perceived sexual orientation” by firing several rounds from his AK-47 rifle into her home in the community of about 270 residents, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the woman.

He had three rifles and two pistols, including an AK-style assault rifle and an ArmaLite (AR) rifle, authorities said. Howald said during the trial he was intoxicated at the time.

Howald testified he was under great stress and anguish at the time due to COVID-19 and the death of close relatives, and had hoped his actions would bring law enforcement to the scene and lead to suicide by cop.

He said seeing a girl wearing a red dress who reminded him of his granddaughter pass him on the street shortly after firing into the house made him decide he wanted to live.

Howald denied the sexual orientation of the woman played any role in why he shot there. He just wanted to summon sheriff’s deputies to the scene.

A prosecuting attorney dismissed Howald’s claims, saying his goal was to clean the town of gays and lesbians.

He said Howald may have wanted to die, “but he wanted the cleaning of filth to be the last thing he’d do,” Ethan Plaut of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The woman was in the shower at the time and was not struck by bullets, some of which went into the walls of her home. She testified a deputy told her of the shooter’s intent.

A cellphone audio recording, accidentally made by a minister, has Howald saying shortly after he fired the rifle that “I want to clean this town of its sickness.”

During the 10 minutes of conversation, Howald said he had hoped he killed a lesbian, prosecutors said. He fired more shots during the conversation before asking the pastor, who uses the cellphone to record his sermons and had forgotten to turn it off, to leave.

Howald dismissed the federal government’s claims, adding that he knew the woman and her partner while training for the fire department. He said he also did some work for them at their quilt shop.

The trial included several revelations. Howald said he has had gay relationships with three other men and that he came out as gay seven years ago to his brother.

Howald said he was angry that his mother, who lives in Butte, had earlier told people he was gay after doing his laundry and seeing G-strings and thongs among his dirty clothes.

Howald is a crane operator and had returned to Basin after completing a job in North Dakota, he said. He spent much of his childhood in Basin and at the time of the shooting was living in a trailer on his uncle’s property north of town.

His grandfather, who lived in Basin a couple doors down from where the shooting took place, had died in 2020. Howald called him “the father figure” of his life. He said he did not attend the funeral.

“I couldn’t bear it,” he said.

Howald said he had been drinking and had been to Boulder to pick up cigarettes when he returned to his grandfather’s home. Attorneys noted he had a large box of beer on the front seat of his truck, along with an ammunition box. Howald said he had several weapons on the back seat.

Attorneys also said there was a bottle of whiskey, one-quarter full, on the front porch. And that is when he said he decided to fire the gun, bring law enforcement to the scene, and die.

He shot five rounds into the house. He said he was confronted by a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy shortly after he decided he did not want to die. He said he told the deputy "No" and left. He said he left the area by walking along the creek.

He spent the night sleeping in the woods, returned to his trailer the next day, slept and cleaned up. He said he decided to leave town and that is when he was arrested by law enforcement. He had several weapons in his vehicle.

Investigators said they found several weapons and ammunition in Howald's trailer, including an automatic rifle that had two magazines taped together for quicker reload.

Howald was sentenced to two years in prison for killing a dog in 2005 at a campsite near Bernice. He severed the dog's head with a chainsaw, then confronted the dog's owners and threw the head at them, according to court documents.