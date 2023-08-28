The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two dead people who were found in a home off Garden Drive in Boulder, officials said Monday.

The remains were discovered on Aug. 27 and have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page about 10:30 a.m.

There is no danger to the community due to this incident, however further details cannot be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

More information will be released as it becomes available, sheriff's officials said.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office warned residents there would be a large law enforcement presence on Garden Drive.