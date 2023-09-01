The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the couple found dead in a Boulder home Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide case, the agency announced on its social media page.

David and Ophelia Leffler were discovered by the new owner of their home on Garden Drive upon entering the residence for the first time.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from the owner at 12:37 p.m. Sunday.

"When the responding deputy arrived on scene, he entered the residence and confirmed there were two deceased individuals inside," the social media post from Thursday states. "Based on his observations, the scene was secured, and a criminal investigation began."

According to the announcement, the residence was believed to have been abandoned for several years and was recently purchased after someone paid the tax liens placed on the property.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and a search was conducted, according to the sheriff's office.

"Inside, investigators found two decomposed individuals, a male and female in an upstairs bedroom and a firearm next to the deceased. They did not observe any signs of a struggle or any signs of forced entry into the residence," the sheriff's office said.

The bodies of the Lefflers were transported to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

"The medical examiner determined the female’s cause of death was homicide and the male’s cause of death was a suicide," the social media post states. "The female victim was identified as Ophelia Leffler and the male suspect was identified as David Leffler."