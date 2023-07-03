A Lincoln man has pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault after being accused of touching a teenage girl intimately during a camping trip at Canyon Ferry Reservoir about two years ago.

Jared Wade Moles was originally charged with statutory rape alongside felony sexual assault. The court ordered a Pre-Sentence Investigation and a Psychosexual Evaluation on Moles. Sentencing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at in front of Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Abbott.

The 15-year-old’s mother reported the incident with her child and Moles to authorities on July 25, 2021. The teenage girl told officials she woke in the middle of the night to Moles touching her sexually and pretended to be asleep due to fear.

The mother stated other people at the campground said that Moles admitted to touching the girl sexually, claiming he was “out of it.” Moles’ wife was interviewed, and she stated that Moles admitted to touching the girl sexually because he mistook her for his wife. He was 46 years old when charged.

Moles pleaded guilty to the one charge, felony sexual assault, on June 21. Felony sexual assault carries a fine up to $50,000 and a term of imprisonment up to 100 years or life. Felony sexual intercourse without consent carries the same maximums.

The defendant has no prior criminal history.