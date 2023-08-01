The two sides presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of Brandon Michael Beckman, accused of the methamphetamine- and money-fueled slaying of 39-year-old Michael Anthony Biggs in January 2022.

Beckman, 36, and Robert John Harvel, 32, are both charged with felony deliberate homicide, and both men are said to be implicating each other.

The two are alleged to have driven Biggs to Moose Creek Campground near Rimini under the false pretense of a meth deal, then shooting and killing Biggs and taking his money.

"You're going to hear from Robert Harvel, the driver of that car, who became acquainted with Michael and with Brandon Beckman somewhere within the few hours to few days before Michael died," Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Kathleen Jensen told the jurors Tuesday morning in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, calling Harvel "no angel."

Jensen stated Harvel has not been offered or promised anything for his testimony and that his trial has yet to occur.

"His time for accountability is coming. This week, we're here for Brandon Beckman," she said in the state's 21-minute opening argument.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Kevin Downs is prosecuting Beckman by two alternative theories, that Beckman shot and killed Michael Biggs, or that Beckman is accountable for his death because it occurred during the course of a robbery.

The prosecution painted Biggs as a man who was kind, generous and loving, but someone with a drug addiction and mental health issues.

Upon leaving the Great Falls Transition Center at the start of 2022, Biggs was given a check totaling about $13,000 he earned while working during his time at the pre-release center.

The prosecution said Biggs was largely alone.

"Michael didn't have a lot of family," Jensen said. "What passed for his family were some friends he had made mostly in the criminal justice system."

She said "Michael was walking around with $13,000 in cash with an addiction problem and mental health issues. He was a deeply vulnerable man."

An old high school girlfriend from Townsend introduced Biggs to Beckman, and the two began spending Biggs' money, buying drugs and gambling in casinos, according to the prosecution.

Defense attorney Samuel L. Martin III said Biggs later moved into Beckman's East Helena house.

Shortly before Biggs' death, Harvel was introduced to the group.

The prosecution stated that within a couple of weeks, the group spent most of Biggs' money, at which point Beckman presented the plan to buy a large quantity of methamphetamine from a fictitious connection from Washington. The deal was to occur at Moose Creek Campground.

Jensen told the jurors that Harvel said when they reached the road to the Moose Creek Campground, Beckman asked Biggs to trade places with him and shot Biggs once they were out of the vehicle.

"Michael Biggs, always obliging, gets out of the front seat of the car. Brandon Beckman gets out of the back and shoots him in the head at close range," Jensen told the jurors. "Robert Harvel will tell you that while this was going on, he was doing an intravenous shot of methamphetamine. Like I said, he's no angel."

Martin said despite the state's "significant amount of evidence," the idea that it "meticulously" built its case against Beckman is "just frankly false."

He said the state never found a murder weapon nor a large sum of money.

"The state isn't going to be able to actually tell you who shot and killed Michael Biggs. They aren't able to confirm or not if he was shot at that location. They are unable to confirm when he was shot," Martin said. "As you listen to all the testimony, you're going to hear those critical pieces are just flat not shown."

He pointed to the old girlfriend and Harvel, claiming the two communicated about the murder and solicited help from others.

Martin told the jurors he is confident that when they weigh the state's evidence presented, "you will have questions, and you will have doubt."

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton, Biggs' body was found by people traveling on Rimini Road about 4.5 miles off U.S. Highway 12 west of Helena. The body was frozen and had a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The prosecution alleges Beckman and Harvel got their 2002 blue Saturn sedan stuck in the snow at the Moose Creek Campground after killing Biggs, and court documents say someone called law enforcement shortly after authorities announced the body was found.

The caller reported helping two males in a blue sedan who were stuck in the snow near the area where the body was found.

The caller said the two people in the car were acting nervous and provided descriptions that matched Beckman and Harvel. The vehicle involved was impounded at the time of the call, as Harvel had been arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol in an unrelated matter.

Beckman's trial is expected to last the week. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott presides.