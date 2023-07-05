Helena Police Department responded to a total of 30 complaints regarding fireworks from Saturday to Tuesday during the July 4 holiday.

One of the complaints resulted in a citation.

According to the department's media blotter, officers responded Tuesday to the 10 block of Starbuck Court just before midnight for the report of "fireworks being thrown from a vehicle."

Officers reportedly met with the complainant and the suspect, a juvenile male, who was cited for "Throwing a Lit Material from a Motor Vehicle," HPD Lt. Jayson Zander stated in the daily news release.

Officers also responded to the 900 block of 12th Avenue for a report of fireworks breaking out a window just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. No citation was issued.

"It appears that the vast majority of the fireworks complaints we went to, there was no real definitive location, just 'fireworks in the area,'" Zander said in a follow-up email Wednesday. "Many times, the fireworks stop when we get in the area making it difficult to locate a suspect."

The ignition of fireworks is prohibited within Helena city limits, and no one is permitted to be in possession of more than $50 worth of fireworks.