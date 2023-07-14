The Helena Police Department ranks have grown to 50 officers following the graduation of two from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy's most recent class.

The department, which is authorized for 53 officers, now has three sworn officer vacancies, but Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said in an email Wednesday a 21-year officer is set to retire at the end of July.

At one point in early 2021, the force was short as many as 12 officers.

Petty said his department is able to conduct all of its business with current staffing levels, but he said where "we see the breakdown of service is the time frame to which a citizen gets to speak with an Officer or the Officer’s response time to a non-emergent call."

He said misdemeanor crimes such as trespass, theft or vandalism are automatically put into a pending status until emergent calls, or those involving immediate danger to people or property, are responded to.

"Those calls in pending status will get answered once the emergent call(s) are secure and personnel can free up to start with the calls in pending," he said.

He said another aspect of policing that would benefit from a full force is what he called "focused enforcement or the proactive piece of enforcement."

"As of now, we conduct proactive enforcement -- extra patrols, traffic enforcement, walkthroughs, area checks, etc. -- as time permits," Petty said. "The HPD receives several requests daily for extra patrols and focused traffic enforcement in various areas of Helena. Again, we conduct the extra patrols as time permits and for the focused traffic enforcement, we might assign a Patrol Officer to a specific area to run traffic."

He said community partnerships remain critical "to make Helena the safest community for everyone who resides or visits here."

"Our belief at the department is that every time one of our Officers makes contact with a citizen, that it is our opportunity to make sure we are engaging and developing partnerships with those in our community," he said.

The department's fiscal year 2024 budget includes funding for an additional officer on the force to work in the municipal courthouse. Montana law states if requested by the courthouse, the local police force must provide an officer, and Helena's Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson did.

He said despite the recent shortages, the department strives to continue providing "public safety and fair and equitable enforcement."

"It is our job to find not only the best applicants, but applicants who have a genuine interest in serving the Helena community as well," he said.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office graduated one deputy out of this year's class.

In an interview Thursday, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the new recruit brings his force up to 49 sworn officers when the office is authorized to employ 52.

He said a deputy in the K9 unit is also set to retire at the end of the year.

Dutton said his office has "two or three (new deputies) in the hopper."

The sheriff's office hopes to graduate at least two through the Montana Law Enforcement Academy as part of next year's class.

He said since he took over as sheriff, the office has implemented much more rigorous background checks and investigations to help secure the best possible talent.

He also said the employees in his office have helped him to "incorporate a culture of core values and a shared mission."

"It's up to the new recruits to show us they're that kind of person," he said. "But once they're here, they can speak their mind and make decisions. We have a lot to offer."