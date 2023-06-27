The three-day trial for Helena resident Tori Nathaniel Hamlin ended with the jury finding him guilty of all charges — three counts of sexual intercourse without consent against minors and two counts of sexual assault against minors.

The jury deliberated for about three-and-a-half hours before coming back with the guilty verdict on June 7. He was remanded back into the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department and bond was revoked.

The court ordered a Psychosexual Evaluation and Pre-Sentence Investigation. Hamlin’s sentencing has been set for July 14 at 9 a.m. in front of Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.

In October 2020, the Helena Police Department received a case from the Great Falls Police Department about sexual abuse incidents that allegedly happened in Helena from January 2015 to May 2016.

Hamlin was arrested when he was 20 years old in May 2021 on suspicion of raping multiple children younger than 8 years old.

Hamlin’s bond was originally set for $150,000.