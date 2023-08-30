A 44-year-old Helena man faces a felony charge of assault with a weapon after he was arrested for allegedly trying to stab an acquaintance.

According to court documents, police were dispatched 1:51 p.m. Aug. 26 to the 2700 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of an assault. A man said another man, identified as Jeffrey James Medina, punched him in the face and tried to stab him.

Four witnesses told Helena police Medina was picking a fight while the other man tried to deescalate the situation. The two men know each other and the altercation was over personal issues, authorities said in an affidavit filed Aug. 28 in Helena Justice Court.

Medina had left the area and was located hiding under a bed in the home of an acquaintance, police said. He told police about the fight and possibly hitting the other man.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.