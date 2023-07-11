A 33-year-old Helena man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities said he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car with a child trying to wake him up.

Helena police were dispatched July 9 to the 1700 block of Lockey Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of the road, authorities said.

The caller said a child was calling the person in the vehicle “dad” and trying to wake the man up. The child had also entered the vehicle and tried to wake the man up and tried chest compressions, police said in an affidavit.

Paramedics removed the man from the vehicle. He did not respond to stimulus and intravenous naloxone was administered, which brought the man back to consciousness, authorities said.

Police said they found several pieces of foil and a lighter on the driver’s seat. Officers later, through a search warrant, found six fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. The man's vehicle was taken to the police impound lot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but refused medical treatment, police said. He underwent sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Jacob James Nicholls was charged July 10 in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court with a count of criminal possession of dangerous drug, a felony count of criminal endangerment, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was listed Tuesday as being on the inmate roster.