A 35-year-old Helena man is facing federal firearms charges following an investigation and arrest by Helena Police Department, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities state in the charges filed Aug. 3 in U.S. District Court in Helena that Justin Arthur Berger knowingly possessed a machine gun, a short-barreled rifle and silencers that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Berger faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed Berger was a county detention center officer for about three years before resigning about two years ago.

"Berger was detained pending further proceedings," the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana, states in the Friday news release.

A jury trial in the case is set for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. in the Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls.