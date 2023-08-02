A 36-year-old Helena man faces three felony counts after driving a vehicle on the Capitol state complex over the weekend and causing nearly $7,000 in damage at the Flag Plaza, officials said.

Christopher James Yarns was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday after Helena police received a call of someone driving erratically on the Capitol complex at Sixth and Montana avenues.

Helena police Sgt. Adam Shanks said officers found the vehicle and did traffic stop near Poplar and Sanders streets.

Yarns has been charged with a felony count of driving under the influence (fifth offense), a felony count of criminal endangerment and a felony count of desecration of a capitol, place of worship, cemetery or public memorial. Charges were filed July 31 by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney in Helena Justice Court.

According to the affidavit from Helena police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East 6th Avenue to reports of a white Dodge Dakota on the state Capitol grounds.

Officers said the defendant and his vehicle pulled four bollard out of the ground and damaged an outside staircase. They also said he placed four people in “substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death” and were seen on video surveillance running from the area as the defendant left the roadway and drove in their direction.

Helena police Officer Chris Gosvener said he was at Montana and Helena avenues and saw the vehicle driving northbound on Montana Avenue. He stopped the vehicle. A breath test of the defendant showed he had a blood alcohol content of .158 and had four prior driving under the influence convictions.

Yarns was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He was listed among the inmates on Wednesday.

The Flag Plaza area on the north side of Capitol Square sustained about $7,000 worth of damage to fixtures and landscape features, a spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, which oversees the grounds through its General Services Division, said. Police listed the damage at $6,900 on their affidavit.

All public areas of the Flag Plaza are open to the public while General Services repairs damage, she said.

The $644,000 flag plaza, which honors Montana’s Native Americans, was unveiled in October 2020. It was approved with support from the 2019 Montana State Legislature with the passage of House Bill 524, by Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning.

The eight tribal nation flags fly next to the U.S. and Montana flags on the north lawn between the grand staircase and the statue of Thomas Francis Meagher. The design was a collaboration between the governor's office, the Department of Administration, and Stahly Engineering of Helena, officials said. Diamond Construction of Helena was awarded the construction contract.