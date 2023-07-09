A man was listed in stable condition Sunday after he was shot while breaking into the residence of someone he knew, Helena police said.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:15 p.m. Saturday about someone trying to break into a residence in the 900 block of Gibbon Street, authorities said.

A woman at the residence told police her boyfriend had a gun. While officers were en route, the woman said the man forced entry into the residence. There was a fight between two males and the woman's boyfriend shot the other man in the abdomen, police said.

Officers and other emergency personnel provided medical aid to the injured male and he was transported to the hospital, authorities said. Officers learned all those involved were acquaintances. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

The man who was shot reportedly made threats to harm the other man and woman about an hour earlier at a different location, police said.

Police said Sunday afternoon that no criminal charges have been filed. They said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is continuing.

No further information was immediately available.