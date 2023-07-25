The former executive director of a building association is being accused of embezzlement, identity theft and forgery and is suspected of taking more than $220,000 during the four years she headed the organization.

A complaint was filed July 20 in Helena Justice Court against Darcy Lynnea Larson by Deputy County Attorney Rune Vander Wey of the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s office. She faces one count each of embezzlement, identity theft and forgery.

Larson appeared in Justice Court on Friday. No plea was entered. She and her attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

According to a July 20 affidavit attached to the complaint, Helena police were called June 9 by Corey Hill, a director with the Helena Building Industry Association (HBIA), saying there was a possible embezzlement by one of their employees. Hill said he and other board members had learned that Larson was stealing from the association’s account.

He showed bank statements, fraudulent checks and other documents showing that HBIA accounts were being used for personal purchases for Larson, who served as the group’s executive director from August 2019 until June 2023, the nine-page affidavit stated. HBIA board members believed Larson had taken at least $228,767 over the past few years. That included 259 fraudulent transactions were discovered.

They also noted that a charitable foundation, Home Builders with Hearts, within the organization had received cash from events through fundraisers and that no money was placed into the account by Larson, the affidavit stated.

And during the police investigation it was learned that Larson had been found guilty of embezzlement in 2016 in Missoula County. HBIA officials believed Larson was using their funds to pay the restitution from her Missoula County case.

HBIA officials found that she had paid Missoula County $22,500 for owed restitution. Helena police allege she moved money between association accounts to avoid detection.

An HBIA member said Larson had originally been hired as administrative support and moved into role of executive director without anything concerning surfacing.

She also said that many of Larson’s previous legal issues had been handled civilly or pleaded down and “we had no idea what we were dealing with.”

Hill told police the issue surfaced when a vendor reported June 6 they had not been paid and the association’s treasurer began looking at bank statements to determine why.

They said transactions showed Larson transferring money into her own personal Paypal account and using money to pay her personal utility bill.

She also allegedly used money to pay her husband, Matthew Larson.

The board called Larson to the office June 7 and Hill and some of the board members confronted her and placed bank statements in front of her. according to the affidavit.

“We have a problem ... you are stealing from us,” Hill stated, according to the affidavit. They said she admitted to taking the money and said she would pay it back.

She was fired after the meeting, court documents stated.

Larson was making $65,000 a year, and had been making $55,000 prior to April.

The Helena Building Industry Association released a statement Tuesday, saying it was “looking forward to recovering from the significant financial damage we have sustained.”

“Circumstances such as these highlight the strength of our building community. Despite the hardships we are facing, our members have pulled together for events, fundraisers for struggling local families, and we are looking forward to emerging stronger than ever," Brent Cotton, HBIA president said.

The HBIA states on its website it is a group of business people working to improve the standards of the building industry through education and civic involvement. The association keeps tabs on local affairs and regulation that affects the industry.

Its Home Builders with Hearts program is its 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. It has a medical beneficiary fund available to all members, to help those who are having financial challenges due to a medical situation.

Editor's note: Updates with HBIA commenting on hiring Larson.