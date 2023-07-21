A former Capital High School cheerleading coach is accused of several counts of embezzlement, exploitation and false claims following an investigation of money stolen from people who live in a low-income apartment complex.

Susan Halls Skinner is accused of 10 counts of embezzlement and three counts of exploitation of an person who is either older, incapacitated of has a developmental disability and three counts of false claims to a public agency.

She declined comment on the charges Friday, however she did say she had not been served with a warrant.

The complaint by the state of Montana was filed June 13 in Helena Justice Court. The embezzlement counts are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors, based on the amount of money believed to be stolen. The exploitation and false claim charges are felonies. The complaint was filed by Rune H. Vander Wey, deputy county attorney for Lewis and Clark County.

The investigation began Feb. 12 when Helena police Cpl. Nathan Casey was called to Pheasant Glen by Liz Mogstad, the director of affordable housing with the Rocky Mountain Development Council, according to an affidavit.

Skinner was a property manager to Pheasant Glen and other properties and managed 87 housing units since 2015, the complaint states. She collected rent from residents and was to keep an accounting of all the rent collected.

Mogstad said there appeared to be several instances where Skinner was collecting cash payments from clients and not crediting their accounts. It was also believed that Skinner applied for Montana Emergency Rental Assistance (MERA) benefits on behalf of clients and collected cash payments even though no rent was due, the affidavit states.

There are 16 people listed as victims in the affidavit and their ages range from their 20s to 90. The daughter of one of the alleged victims said that she knew Skinner as “Sue Bannon,” who was her cheer coach at the high school. Police confirmed that Skinner was Bannon, the complaint affidavit states.

Many of the tenants listed in the affidavit tell a similar story to the investigator: their rent was listed as past due, but yet they said they had paid Skinner in cash or check. Many also denied applying for MERA.

A Rocky Mountain Development Council official declined comment Friday, saying it was a continuing investigation.

The investigation started when Mogstad contacted a 65-year-old tenant in February about his rent payment. He wanted to pay in cash but Mogstad told him they can’t accept cash, the affidavit states. The man then said he has always paid in cash.

As of September, his account was overdue by $8,912. He was unaware he was receiving assistance from MERA. It’s believed Skinner set up a fraudulent account to receive the tenant’s financial aid from MERA, the affidavit states.

Bannon stepped down from the Capital High School cheerleading team earlier this year, after serving 20 years. She had planned to move to Utah to be closer to family.

"It just felt like the right time," Bannon told the Independent Record in February. "I didn't want to miss being a grandma."

Pheasant Glen features garden‐style one‐bedroom homes for both seniors and families. Rents range from $559‐$674, the RMDC says on its website. Tenant based “Housing Choice Vouchers (or similar) are welcome and encouraged,” the website states.