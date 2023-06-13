The defense in the homicide trial of Leon Michael Ford called its first round of witnesses Tuesday, attempting to cast doubt in the minds of jurors as to whether Ford had killed his neighbor John Michael "Mike" Crites in 2011 over a land dispute by implicating the other neighbors.

Former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Detective Cory Olson, who helped investigate Crites' disappearance in 2011, was the defense's first witness.

Photos taken while searching neighbor John Mehan's residence in October 2012 -- after Olson left the force and about a year after Crites' remains were discovered near a MacDonald Pass campground -- were shown to the 15 jurors.

The detectives investigating Mehan's home found black and clear plastic trash bags, similar to what the pieces of Crites were found in; an electric "sawzall," one of a few likely tools used to dismember Crites as testified to by Montana Crime Lab Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Walter Kemp; multiple issues of the Helena Independent Record with prominent headlines pertaining to Crites' disappearance and copies of Crites' Lewis and Clark County tax assessments.

Photographs taken during the search showed a large freezer in Mehan's garage that held an unknown object contained in a clear plastic bag within a larger black plastic bag, exactly how portions of Crites were concealed.

Olson said had he been on that investigation, he would have tagged it as evidence, which it was not.

"It would have been a huge red flag to me," Olson said during testimony in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. "It's wrapped up the same way we found Mr. Crites' body."

Mehan was the first arrest in Crites’ death on July 6, 2011, after trespassing on another neighbor’s land and removing cameras. He was charged with felony tampering with evidence. The cameras belonged to the Floras who had put them up after a bitter dispute with their neighbors over their claimed right to use Turk Road and Redtail Ridge Road to get to their home.

Mehan pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief in October 2013 and received a six-month suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine.

"Do you have black plastic garbage bags in your home?," prosecuting attorney Jessica Best asked Olson, to which he replied, "Yes."

Ford's team of defense attorneys spent much of the day pointing toward Gloria Flora.

In response to the defense's questioning, former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hayes said he first encountered the Floras while responding to the initial missing person report.

He said he and another sheriff's deputy spotted the Floras, husband Mike and wife Gloria, leaving Crites' property as they were arriving.

He said Mike Flora had a key to Crites' home, given to him by Crites to look after the dogs during trips away, and let the deputies in to the green two-story house.

The footage from the Floras' game camera pointed at the troublesome road is key evidence in the trial, and the defense attempted to call into question the integrity of the camera's memory device that the Floras voluntarily handed over to law enforcement.

Olson said Gloria Flora would call him regularly "just to check in" and send him emails containing "large documents," "scores of pages."

The day after authorities concluded the search for the rest of Crites' body on MacDonald Pass, Olson said Gloria Flora called him and the two had a "strange conversation."

He said she had a "long list of ideas" about what could have happened to Crites, specifically who killed Crites.

Olson said Gloria Flora told him she suspected Mehan and that Mehan was "capable of butchering a body." Details of Crites' remains were not yet public information.

Olson said he interviewed the married couple once together and their property was never searched.

The defense also called a pair of character witnesses: Gregory Mech, who said he operates a "security business" out of Hong Kong; and Robert Seligman, who said he is a vice president of a "San Diego defense company."

Both said they met Ford in the '90s in Oak Harbor, Washington, as part of Navy training, and both testified Ford was a man of integrity.

"I literally put my life in his hands dozens of times and I would do it today," Seligman said.

During cross-examination of both character witnesses, special prosecutor Leo Gallagher pointed to a 1984 California judge's order that Ford visit his three children under supervision because the court found he physically abused his then-wife and kids.

Gallagher stated Ford also did not pay court-ordered child support for years.

"Is he a stand-up guy if he doesn't pay child support for three young children?" Gallagher asked Mech. "Is he a stand-up guy if he was physically abusive to his wife?"