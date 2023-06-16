Leon Ford was put on the stand Friday for four hours, and right away, he was asked if he killed or dismembered John Michael “Mike” Crites.

To both, Ford responded, “Absolutely not.”

Ford has been charged with homicide and felony tampering with evidence for the 2011 killing of fellow Turk Road property owner Crites. Ford bought property in the area in 1993, and Crites built a house on his property in 1996. Turk Road has a long history of neighbors fighting over road access, and Ford and Crites did too. Crites was last seen alive on June 25, 2011, and last heard from over the phone on June 26, 2011.

Ford and his wife, Debbie, first met Crites sometime around 1996-1997, when Crites first started to build his home. He called the around 20 minute meeting “cordial" during day 12 of the trial.

“We introduced ourselves, and there was no issues,” Ford recalled. “He just kind of struck us as the kind who wanted to be kind of like a hermit-type thing.”

Ford said they didn’t go out to their property very often, maybe once a year or once every other year. Crites installed a swinging gate across the lower road of his property that Ford had an easement to use to access his property. Crites put a chain and padlock on it and mailed Ford the key. Ford said Crites told him people were poaching off the properties. The two came to a compromise of putting on a combination lock on the gate instead because Ford said people may need to access his property to do some work on it when he’s not there.

Around 2002, Ford got a call from friend and Turk Road resident Dennis Shaw saying that Crites wasn’t using the combination lock. Ford eventually asked the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for help with Crites who wasn’t abiding by their verbal agreement. A police report was written up after the deputy talked with Crites about Ford’s right to use the road, and Crites agreed to let them the Fords use the lower road if they didn’t use the road that ran close to his house.

Ford detailed another encounter with Crites in 2007, when they went to use the lower road across Crites’ property only to find that the swinging gate was tack welded shut. Ford kicked it a few times and it opened up.

“While we were there, I had this sense — I guess it’s kind of hard, if you’ve hunted, I think you understand what I mean — that we were being watched,” said Ford. “It seems like I also recall smelling rut scent that is common to use to hide, to mask.”

When they were leaving the property, Ford got out to shut the swinging gate on Crites’ property. He said while doing this he noticed somebody down the road peering at them from behind a tree holding a hunting rifle with a scope.

“I yelled down the road, ‘You might as well come out. I can see you,’ and I had my pistol with me that I carry whenever I am up there for the critters,” Ford said.

In response to seeing Crites with the rifle, Ford said he pulled his pistol out and positioned it down his back leg. He said he never pointed it at Crites but when Crites saw it, he bolted toward the direction of his house. Ford and Debbie then went to file a report with officials about the incident.

Ford recalled the timeline for his June 2011 trip to his property on Turk Road to spray weeds with a county weed spraying trailer he had reserved a couple weeks before coming out. Ford and his wife arrived in Helena driving a rented RV on the night of June 25, 2011, and decided to stay at an RV park instead of driving up to their property at dusk. Ford said he decided to drive up in his truck to see if the property was accessible by the lower road near Crites' home.

Ford said when he arrived, the property’s swinging gate had been replaced with a welded bar across the road. He went to Crites where they talked for a long while, and Ford said eventually Crites agreed to take the gate down around 9 a.m. the next morning. Ford said if it wasn’t down the next morning, he would go to law enforcement and get a lawyer.

“There was no yelling. There was no anger,” Ford said. “It was, ‘Mike, you know we have the right to do that to get onto our property,’ and he just kind of wouldn’t acknowledge it but he wasn’t arguing with me about it.”

Ford said he then went up to the property the next day, on June 26, 2011, and the gate had been cut down. Ford recalled a statement he gave to authorities on video on June 28, 2011, when he said that he “removed” something. He said he meant that he tried to remove one of the posts stuck in the ground that had held the bar which was taken down because he didn’t know if he could fit the rented RV through the posts. The original plan was to take the RV up to their property to stay, but they ended up staying at the RV park.

He said he spent the rest of the day on his property looking for “booby traps” on the road that could pop a tire, and said he found a lot of roofing nails.

Ford's record also came into question.

For context, Ford served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and officially retired in 2007 due to medical reasons. He held many roles while serving, and his highest rank achieved was Command Master Chief. He was also high up in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal community in the Navy.

In response to a 1984 California judge’s order that made it so Ford had to visit his children under supervision because the court found he physically abused them and his ex-wife, Ford called that a “disgusting accusation.” Ford said he didn’t abuse his children or wife and wasn’t present at the hearing to defend himself because he was stationed in the Philippines.

Ford said that he had top secret security clearance and an extreme deep dive into his past was completed before receiving such clearance.

“They can’t have you dealing with explosives, automatic weapons, secret publications — the quickest way to get all of your qualifications pulled is to be accused of domestic violence,” said Ford.

After he retired from the Navy, he was hired on by the company that employed Debbie, Chugach, to work as a safety officer at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. He started working there in May 2007.

Records have come up multiple times in the trial that indicate Ford checked out 32 inch cable ties from a warehouse on the base in February 2011, and a box of 100 45 gallon black plastic garbage bags right before coming to his Turk Road property in late June 2011.

Crites’ remains were found dismembered in large black garbage bags and with 32 inch cable ties in October 2011 and September 2012 at two different locations near MacDonald Pass.

When asked if he would have any need to check out cable ties or large garbage bags, Ford said no. There was another Leon on base who checked out things more frequently, and Ford mentioned that perhaps there was a typo in the system.

Two Turk Road neighbors pleaded the fifth Thursday when called to the stand. John Mehan was present with counsel when he pleaded the fifth, but Katy Wessel invoked her constitutional rights through counsel.

The trial will resume Monday at 9 a.m. with Ford on the stand picking up from June 27, 2011, in Lewis and Clark County First Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan’s courtroom.