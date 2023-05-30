Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Helena man who was found dead Friday after a nearly six-hour standoff with law enforcement.

They also said an independent coroner confirmed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Matthew Smith, 40, was contacted on the 300 block of Davis Street to be served a warrant of arrest by authorities. Smith darted inside the residence and barricaded himself inside. Law enforcement said the warrant out of Gallatin County was for failure to appear in court on a charge of sexual abuse of children.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton stated the reason the incident lasted most of the afternoon was that officials from the sheriff's department and Helena Police Department were trying every avenue possible to prevent Smith from taking his own life because they presumed he was armed. They were correct.

“That’s our protocol to take it nice and slow. Time is on our side,” Dutton said. “If they’ll talk to us, we can work it out. We did everything we could, but I think we were too late.”

The Cascade County Coroner's Office conducted Smith’s autopsy in order to avoid any sense of impropriety due to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Police Department being directly involved with the incident, said Dutton. The autopsy confirmed the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dutton also said they brought the BEAR, or Ballistic Engineered Armored Response vehicle, in case of gun fire to Friday's incident.

“We can’t take chances on our part. He may be suicidal, but we also don’t want anyone to die on our part,” said Dutton.

The initial report came in around 12:36 p.m., and Smith was found deceased around 6:45 p.m.