The death of an inmate found dead in a cell at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center earlier this month is under investigation, the sheriff said Thursday.

Anthony Simons had been brought into the detention center and appeared to have mental health issues or drug-induced psychosis, Sheriff Leo Dutton said. He had been abusive and out of control and was put into a cell where he could be monitored.

He was found in his cell June 7 and was unresponsive, Dutton said. Staff used cardiopulmonary resuscitation and Narcan, a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid, to try to revive him, but it had no effect.

Dutton said state Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death. And he said an autopsy was being done by the Cascade County coroner’s office. A coroner's official was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Independent Record reported in December that three inmates have died by suicide, and at least one inmate almost died by suicide in less than two years at the detention center.

Dutton noted Thursday those were self-inflicted cases. This latest incident was not.