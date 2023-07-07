A Lewis and Clark County 1st District Court judge is considering several summary judgments in the lawsuit of an oncologist suing St. Peter’s Health for wrongful termination after hearing attorneys debate as to whether the hospital let the doctor go in order to protect patients or if he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by an overzealous staff.

Attorneys for Dr. Thomas Weiner, St. Peter’s Health and another doctor named in the lawsuit argued for nearly four hours Thursday over motions for summary judgment giving St. Peter’s immunity from prosecution through the Health Care Quality Improvement Act (HCQIA) and a motion to drop Dr. Randy Sasich from the suit.

The Health Care Quality Improvement Act of 1986 provides immunity to certain participants in the resolution of the standard of care for health care professionals. It was passed to discourage litigation against medical professionals when they participated in the peer-review process, where certain due process protections are provided to the individual under review, according to https://manteselaw.com/.

Judge Mike Menahan denied St. Peter’s request for a closed hearing, with the hospital saying it may jeopardize patient confidentiality.

“I believe parties here can refer to cases without names of patients or without violating an expectation of privacy,” he said adding the state Constitution says the public has a right to know.

During a May status conference, an attorney said there are 27 motions to be heard. It was noted by others there were there are 372 documents filed. Menahan said in May the parties probably wanted to have oral arguments on the motions for summary judgment and he should take those up before they move on to motions in limine (which prevents certain evidence from being presented at trial) and work toward a pretrial conference.

Menahan did not immediately rule on the motions discussed Thursday.

Weiner, who had served as director of St. Peter's cancer treatment center, sued the hospital Dec. 10, 2020 claiming wrongful termination.

St. Peter’s terminated Weiner in November 2020 and said he had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death.

Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. He was in the courtroom on Thursday.

His release from the hospital sparked public outcry, mostly by former patients and their friends and family.

St. Peter’s argued it had immunity from prosecution through HCQIA, which allowed for professional review action of Weiner.

Weiner’s attorney, Devlan Geddes, said that immunity was revoked when St. Peter’s provided information to the press and public about Weiner.

“St. Peter’s Health initiated a campaign to destroy Dr. Weiner,” he said, adding the hospital did not follow proper procedures or follow policies.

Geddes said there was nothing fair about the process.

“They acted as judge, jury and executioner,” he said.

He later noted newspaper columns by Wade Johnson, St. Peter’s chief executive officer,

Michael Miller, the attorney representing St. Peter’s, said the hospital followed proper procedures. He said physician peer reviews and other reviews are to protect the hospital and staff from policing its own and are done to protect patients.

“This is not a witch hunt against Dr. Weiner,” he said.

He said the hospital’s credential committee supported the deision by the peer review committee to suspend Weiner from practicing at the hospital.

An attorney representing another party in the suit, Dr. Randy Sasich, has asked the judge to dismiss his client from legal action. Winer has filed claims against Sasich.

Sasich, according to court documents, said he was concerned about Weiner’s treatment of patients.

John Wilson, attorney representing Sasich, said his client’s comments were his opinion and made without malice. He also noted Weiner is a public figure, the subject of media coverage and his supporters have placed billboards around the area.

He said Sasich never intended to attack Weiner, but had made his comments for public safety.

Henry Tesar, an attorney also representing Weiner, disagreed. He said a reasonable jury will find that Sasich made his comments with malice.