A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by a family member Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff Brent Colbert confirmed the information on Wednesday and said the fatal accident occurred on her family's property on the 5900 block Ferry Drive.

The girl later died of her injuries at St. Peter's Health.

Following an investigation, the Lewis and Clark County Coroner's Division ruled the death accidental.

About 20 units responded to the scene between the sheriff's office, Montana Highway Patrol, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department and St. Peter's Ambulance, according to the calls for service report.

The call came into dispatch at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said while MHP units did respond, it was only in a supportive role, as the sheriff had jurisdiction on the private property.