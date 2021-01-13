Yellowstone County rape suspect arrested in Helena

Authorities in Helena arrested a rape suspect on a warrant from Yellowstone County.

A warrant for the arrest of Kenneth Wesley Rowe was issued by Judge Michael Moses of the 13th Judicial District on Jan. 7. Rowe was wanted on one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent, four felony counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse of children, one misdemeanor count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation and felony production or manufacture of dangerous drugs.

On Jan. 16, 2019, a mandatory reporter notified the Billings Police Department of a possible sexual abuse perpetrated by Rowe. He was accused of recording a possibly underage teen girl in the shower. Rowe denied knowing anything about this when confronted by police, but was arrested on an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.

A search found a "peep hole" cut into the top of the bathtub/shower where the young girl bathed. Behind the bathtub, authorities found a piece of duct tape used to hold a recording device and a hidden shelving unit used to conceal the peep hole.

Police located several computers, monitors and routers backed up to external hard drives. Billings police called in an Internet Crimes Against Children specialist officer to assist.

