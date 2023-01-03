Wrong-way driver remains in critical condition after crash, MHP says

A 57-year-old Helena man was flown to a Utah hospital after driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 15 and colliding with another vehicle Friday, authorities said.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Jensen said Tuesday that the man was in critical condition. He said any charges would be pending toxicology results.

“Alcohol is suspected as a factor,” Jensen said, adding any reports would be forwarded to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s office when completed.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said the man had been transferred to the University of Utah Medical Center.

The two people in the other vehicle had minor injuries and are no longer in the hospital, Jensen said.

Officials said earlier that 911 dispatchers began getting “inundated” with calls about 6:30 p.m. Friday about a pickup truck that was northbound in the southbound lane of I-15 at the Lincoln Road exit at milepost 200.

An MHP trooper in the area found the vehicle within minutes and got parallel to the pickup to try and get the driver’s attention but was unable to do so, authorities said.

Jensen said the trooper tried to pull in front of him to get him to stop and went over to other lane to get in front of him again and that is when the crash occurred with a sport utility vehicle near mile marker 209 by the Gates of the Mountain exit.

He said the crash could have been especially tragic as there was a smaller car, a Toyota Prius, coming over the hill and in the passing lane that narrowly avoided collision.

“A little car like that hitting that pickup truck, it would have been serious,” Jensen said.