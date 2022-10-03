Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in Helena

Helena police arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of trying to kill someone following a disturbance late Sunday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Edwards Street for a report of a disturbance around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release from the Helena Police Department, the residents would not answer the door, and it appeared the door was barricaded from the inside.

Officers entered the residence and located a male with serious bodily injuries and a female covered in blood with no visible injuries.

The male was transported to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls with “possibly life-threatening injuries,” the press release said.

Cheyenne Rae Dawn Petersen was placed under arrest for attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

“Currently, this is an ongoing investigation,” Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said in the press release. “This was an isolated event between the arrestee and the victim and there is no threat to the Community."