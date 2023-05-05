Two men suffered stab wounds as a result of a fight between each other, and not by another person who entered the residence as first reported to authorities, Helena police said Friday.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Gibbon Street about 2 p.m. Friday for a report of two males bleeding. It was also reported another person entered the residence and stabbed them, authorities said.

Officers located the two bleeding males outside. Paramedics transported them to the emergency room with “obvious injuries,” Helena police said.

After interviewing the two men and other people who had some knowledge of the incident, it was determined there was an altercation between the two males. It was verified there was not an unknown person who entered the residence and there is no threat to the public from this incident, authorities said Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and the extent of the injuries to the males is unknown at this time, Helena police said.

No further information was available.