Two juvenile boys were taken into custody early Friday after Helena police received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of Billings Avenue about 4 a.m.

One of the boys had a firearm in his possession, police said. Their ages were released as 15 and 17. Authorities stated that one of the juveniles received an injury to their hand during the incident, leaving what bystanders called a "trail of blood" in the neighborhood.

“It is unknown if this was a random incident or if certain persons were targeted,” a Helena Police Department official said in an email. “There is nothing to indicate at this time the suspect males injured anyone with the gun fire.”

While no person was injured, property was. Seven houses in the neighborhood sustained damage from the firearm, said HPD. One person in the neighborhood stated that their house was fired at seven times with all the shots penetrating the outer wall into the house and embedding "in walls, ceilings or cabinets."

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz sent an email out to the district Friday morning, stating that police vehicles may be near some schools as they continue their investigation. The 1100 block of Billings Avenue is between Helena High and Helena Middle schools.

Weltz said “our schools were not involved in any way and school will continue as normal.”

The names of the two juveniles have not been released. Helena police stated that the investigation is ongoing.