Two simultaneous overdoses on fentanyl in jail; both women saved

Two women recently suffered fentanyl overdoses at roughly the same time while in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, officials said Wednesday, adding they took the drug together and it was the first time this kind of incident has ever happened in the county lockup.

They were initially booked into the jail following a drug bust by U.S. Marshals in the Helena area, officials said.

It was later learned they concealed tubes of powdered fentanyl inside their persons and consumed the drug once a detention officer passed them on a round around 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 12. Fentanyl is an opioid more powerful than morphine and typically prescribed to treat severe pain.

“In 37 years of being in the county, we’ve never had two overdoses at the jail at the same time like that, so this was the first time ever running into that scenario,” LCCDC Capt. Bradley Bragg said.

Around 15 minutes later, the women both started showing signs of an overdose. Fellow inmates immediately started performing life saving actions, such as CPR.

“It sounds rather routine, but when you watch the video, it’s anything but routine,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton. “Yes, they’re on camera, but there’s so many cameras. We’re not staring, watching — there’s a lot of activity going on.”

Nine minutes later, an inmate hit a button to call for help. In under a minute, two detention officers arrived and took over CPR, officials said. Three doses of Narcan, a medication used to reduce or reverse the effects of opioids, were deployed on each woman.

“There was no hesitation. There was no indecision about what to do,” Dutton said. “Through those actions, they saved two lives.”

The detention center only carries six doses of Narcan total but will be increasing that number after this incident.

“What they’re missing is a lot of this fentanyl is in stronger doses now, so it’s taking more and more Narcan,” said Undersheriff Brent Colbert. “One of them took three, so that’s six. One dose isn’t helping anymore.”

Dutton highlighted the cartel's role in bringing more and more fentanyl across the Mexican border up to Montana and how a user can never be sure of the purity level of the fentanyl they’re taking.

“The level of purity is substantially higher with the doses they’re given, and they’re thinking they have an insurance policy but that isn’t going to work,” said Dutton. “... The fallacy of thinking we’ll provide you with Narcan and enable you to continue to use — I think that’s the message we have to balance. We don’t want to enable addiction.”

The sheriff noted how body scans detect suspicious items in or on a person if one knows what to look for. He and his department took blame for missing the fentanyl on these two women in their bookings.

“It was missed on the body scanner, when Brad pulled me in to look at that, it was there,” said Dutton. “... If you’re not really paying attention, you’re going to miss it, and that’s what happened.”

Bragg highlighted that retraining on the body scanner has been a top priority since this incident.

“We had our tactical debrief on Monday and went over what went right, what went wrong, what we could do better, and I had a group that brought two girls back from the dead, and they still gave me a half a page of notes on how we could get better,” said Bragg.

The two women are under investigation, and the tubes carrying the fentanyl have been sent to the Montana Crime Lab. Depending on the results, they may both be charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and/or misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Their names were not released.

So far in 2023, there have been five fentanyl overdoses in Lewis and Clark County, two resulting in death, officials said.

“We really have to be almost militant on those scans or searches," said Dutton. "This is what happens when we let our guard down for a moment, just a moment."