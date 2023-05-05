Two people were injured Friday after being attacked in an apartment and were transported to the hospital, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Gibson Street around 2 p.m. to a report of a possible violent crime.

Helena Police Department confirmed that there were two people harmed. One person was transported to St. Peter’s Health around 2:15 p.m. The other person was confirmed as being in stable condition and was transported to St. Peter’s Health around 2:30 p.m. Their conditions were unknown.

There’s no description of the suspect, and police confirmed there have been no arrests. The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.