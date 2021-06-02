 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more arrests made in Helena cathedral vandalism case
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Two more arrests made in Helena cathedral vandalism case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cathedral Vandalism

The Cathedral of St. Helena was among numerous buildings and vehicles that were spray-painted with symbols and words, police said Monday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
0:35 Watch now: Helena Cathedral vandalism

Authorities have made two more arrests in connection with the recent vandalism to the Cathedral of St. Helena and other properties, making a total of five suspects charged. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old Helena boy was cited into juvenile probation Tuesday and 19-year-old Alexander Pomerleau of Helena was booked into the Lewis and Clark County detention Center Wednesday, Lt. Jayson Zander of the Helena Police Department said. Both are suspected of felony criminal mischief and other crimes. 

In late May, a 16-year-old Helena boy was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship and misdemeanor theft. The boy was cited into juvenile probation.

Lane Dewey Chapman, 19, of Helena, was charged May 26 with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Bail was set at $25,000. 

Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of another suspect, Durbin W. Tabb, 21, of Helena, who was arrested on May 18. Tabb was jailed on charges of felony criminal mischief and felony malicious intimidation before being released on his own recognizance. 

Zander said authorities do not have any other suspects at this time. 

"This conclude(s) this case as all 5 people involved have been charged," he said in a press release Wednesday. 

The historic cathedral was vandalized with several anti-religious statements on May 17. Police have said the damage to the church was somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, and total damages from other properties could equal more than $10,000.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News