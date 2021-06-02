Two more arrests made in Helena cathedral vandalism case

Authorities have made two more arrests in connection with the recent vandalism to the Cathedral of St. Helena and other properties, making a total of five suspects charged.
A 15-year-old Helena boy was cited into juvenile probation Tuesday and 19-year-old Alexander Pomerleau of Helena was booked into the Lewis and Clark County detention Center Wednesday, Lt. Jayson Zander of the Helena Police Department said. Both are suspected of felony criminal mischief and other crimes.
In late May, a 16-year-old Helena boy was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship and misdemeanor theft. The boy was cited into juvenile probation.
Lane Dewey Chapman, 19, of Helena, was charged May 26 with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Bail was set at $25,000.
Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of another suspect, Durbin W. Tabb, 21, of Helena, who was arrested on May 18. Tabb was jailed on charges of felony criminal mischief and felony malicious intimidation before being released on his own recognizance.
Zander said authorities do not have any other suspects at this time.
"This conclude(s) this case as all 5 people involved have been charged," he said in a press release Wednesday.
The historic cathedral was vandalized with several anti-religious statements on May 17. Police have said the damage to the church was somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, and total damages from other properties could equal more than $10,000.