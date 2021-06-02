Two more arrests made in Helena cathedral vandalism case

Chapman was discovered via text messages to him on the phone of another suspect, Durbin W. Tabb, 21, of Helena, who was arrested on May 18. Tabb was jailed on charges of felony criminal mischief and felony malicious intimidation before being released on his own recognizance.

Zander said authorities do not have any other suspects at this time.

"This conclude(s) this case as all 5 people involved have been charged," he said in a press release Wednesday.

The historic cathedral was vandalized with several anti-religious statements on May 17. Police have said the damage to the church was somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, and total damages from other properties could equal more than $10,000.