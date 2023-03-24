Two juvenile boys were taken into custody early Friday after Helena police received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of Billings Avenue about 4 a.m.

One of the boys had a firearm in his possession, police said.

“It is unknown if this was a random incident or if certain persons were targeted,” a Helena Police Department official said in an email. “There is nothing to indicate at this time the suspect males injured anyone with the gun fire.”

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz sent an email out to the district Friday morning, stating that police vehicles may be near some schools as they continue their investigation. The 1100 block of Billings Avenue is between Helena High and Helena Middle schools.

Weltz said “our schools were not involved in any way and school will continue as normal.”

HPD stated there’s no active threat at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately.

This story will be updated.