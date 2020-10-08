Two injured in rollover crash near downtown Helena

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street in Helena.

According to a press release from the Helena Police Department, one vehicle was traveling east on Lawrence Street and the other was traveling south on Park Avenue. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old woman driving the vehicle that was southbound on Park Avenue was cited for running a red light.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

