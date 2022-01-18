Two charged with homicide after body found near Rimini

Two Helena men were charged with deliberate homicide after the body of 39-year-old Michael Anthony Biggs was found near Rimini on Friday.

Brandon Michael Beckman, 36, and Robert John Harvel, 32, are both charged with felony deliberate homicide and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the unofficial cause of death was a single gunshot wound. However, the official autopsy has not been completed at this point.

"We reported it as suspicious circumstances," Dutton said. "I can tell you today it is being investigated as a homicide."

